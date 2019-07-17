UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Terms ICJ's Verdict As Victory Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday termed the verdict of International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case as 'victory of Pakistan'.

In a tweet, she said that Indian submissions of acquittal, re-trial and release had been rejected by the ICJ.

She said "Kulbhushan Jadhav is the face of Indian state terrorism".

