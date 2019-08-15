UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Terms UNSC Meeting On Kashmir As Pakistan's Diplomatic Victory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 01:39 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan terms UNSC meeting on Kashmir as Pakistan's diplomatic victory

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that holding of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting after five decades on Kashmir issue was a diplomatic victory of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said that holding of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting after five decades on Kashmir issue was a diplomatic victory of Pakistan.

In a tweet, she said that Russian government had also supported the demand of Pakistan and added that civilized world was taking notice of Modi's illegal and unilateral steps to change the disputed status of the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

She said that this UNSC's meeting on issue of Kashmir was actually India's defeat on its longstanding claim of Kashmir issue as its internal matter.

She assured that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan will continue advocating the hapless Kashmiris to plead their case at all forums to compel India to resolve the Kashmir issue as per wishes of the Kashmiri people and under UN Security Council resolutions.

Comparing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Adolf Hitler, who was responsible for ruining the entire generation from his cruelty and brutality, Modi wanted to do same with the innocent Kashmiris, she added.

She said with all these evil steps in IoK, Modi wanted to fulfill his nefarious designs which he started to implement from massive killing of Muslims in Indian Gujarat.

