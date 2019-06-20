Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan thanks the president for introducing a mechanism to reward the media outlets for their reformative role

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Earlier, addressing the ceremony, SAPM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan thanked the president for introducing a mechanism to reward the media outlets for their reformative role.

Highlighting the vitality of the public service messages, she said such contents also proved to be an effective tool to change the life of the common man.

She said with the coordination of the media owners, the government desired to promote the trend of public service messaging as the country lacked such a system in the past.

However, she said under the law, the segment of public service messaging had been made part of media's responsibility but it could not be enforced effectively. But this was being achieved after the president took special interest and engaged with the media owners on the subject.

Reiterating the government's commitment to protect the fundamental rights of freedom of speech, she said it was also essential to ensure its positive utilization for societal development as per the vision of President Alvi.

She said keeping in view its vitality, the Information Ministry had also established a social media cell. However, she assured to address the gaps between the laws of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority and use of social media.

The SAPM said the roadmap given by the president was meant to improve the flow of information in the country. She also assured to make all out efforts to promote the country's positive image internationally using different mediums.

The SAPM said besides expecting their rights from the state, the people should also fulfill their responsibilities honestly including the payment of taxes.

The tax reforms agenda launched by the government was part of the very process, she added.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan told the ceremony that after 18 years, the ministry had announced the Eighth Wage board Award to protect the rights of the journalists, with the coordination of the media owners. She said the ministry would play a role of a bridge to create harmonious relations between the employees and employers of the media industry.

Chairman PEMRA Salim Baig said the credit for this initiative of Channel of the Quarter Award went to President Alvi who had directed to shortlist the television channels allocating maximum time for public service messaging.

He said the Pakistani media had achieved tremendous progress and established its identity. The television channels and the FM radio had also played important role for public awareness.

He said the Pakistan's media regulatory framework had been formulated at par with those of the developed world.

He said unfortunately, amidst the race of breaking news, PEMRA had received huge number of complaints regarding fake news and hate speech, for what the media had been advised to introduce a self-regulatory system besides introducing a delayed-live mechanism.

Baig told the audience that the television channels had aired hundreds of the public service messages on varying subjects including Diamer Bhasha Dam, anti-narcotics, women rights, children rights and Clean and Green Pakistan.