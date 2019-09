Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will address "Hussan Rab Ka...Hussain Sab Ka" conference scheduled to be held at Anwar Club Auditorium, here on Sunday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will address "Hussan Rab Ka...Hussain Sab Ka" conference scheduled to be held at Anwar Club Auditorium, here on Sunday

Later, she will also address a press conference.