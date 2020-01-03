Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan To Address Public Meeting On 5th
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 05:15 PM
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will address a large public meeting in Teijar-Daallwali village near here on Jan 5 (Sunday)
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will address a large public meeting in Teijar-Daallwali village near here on Jan 5 (Sunday).
She will also inaugurate several development projects.