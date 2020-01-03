UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan To Address Public Meeting On 5th

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 05:15 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan to address public meeting on 5th

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will address a large public meeting in Teijar-Daallwali village near here on Jan 5 (Sunday)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will address a large public meeting in Teijar-Daallwali village near here on Jan 5 (Sunday).

She will also inaugurate several development projects.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday

Recent Stories

NAB prosecutor in two references against Zardari r ..

10 minutes ago

Renewed fire threat sparks exodus to Australian ci ..

7 minutes ago

S.African hostage in Syria returns home after thre ..

7 minutes ago

PM performs ground breaking of AIIC spreading over ..

7 minutes ago

Iran names Quds Force number 2 to replace slain So ..

7 minutes ago

Hearing Of ephedrine quota case case Ali Musa Gila ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.