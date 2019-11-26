Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday reached Jeddah airport on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ):Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday reached Jeddah airport on a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

At the airport, Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Raja Ali Ijaz, Permanent Representative to Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, and officials of the consulate welcomed the her, a statement received here said.

The special assistant left for Saudi Arabia to represent Pakistan in the OIC's golden jubilee celebrations.

Besides this, Dr Firdous would meet with Pakistani community and journalists serving in Saudi Arabia and visit Rooz-e-Rasool (Peace Be Upon Him) after offering Umrah as well.