UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan To Inaugurate Modern Embroidery, Printing Machine

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 04:42 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan to inaugurate modern embroidery, printing machine

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will inaugurate ultra modern "Embroidery and Printing" machine costing Rs58.2 million and a training centre at Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) on August 10, Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will inaugurate ultra modern "Embroidery and Printing" machine costing Rs58.2 million and a training centre at Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) on August 10, Saturday.

This was disclosed by Chairman Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Ch Muhammad Arshad here on Wednesday.

The government had released funds for the machine from Export Development Fund (EDF) to facilitate the business community engaged with sports goods industry of Sialkot, he said.

Highlighting the salient features of embroidery and printing machine, he said, this is electronic multi-head automatic embroidery machine with sublimation printing laser cutting system facilities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Business Firdous Ashiq Awan Sialkot August From Government Industry Million

Recent Stories

Some of the biggest celebrities of Pakistan were s ..

10 minutes ago

PM Imran gave message of peace to world: CM Usman ..

4 minutes ago

Greek police search for missing British scientist

4 minutes ago

India cannot subjugate people of Kashmir for long ..

4 minutes ago

Islamia University to remain closed from Aug 12 to ..

4 minutes ago

Rescue-1122 provides services to 822 road accident ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.