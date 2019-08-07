Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan to inaugurate modern embroidery, printing machine

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will inaugurate ultra modern "Embroidery and Printing" machine costing Rs58.2 million and a training centre at Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) on August 10, Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan will inaugurate ultra modern "Embroidery and Printing" machine costing Rs58.2 million and a training centre at Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) on August 10, Saturday.

This was disclosed by Chairman Sports Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PSGMEA) Ch Muhammad Arshad here on Wednesday.

The government had released funds for the machine from Export Development Fund (EDF) to facilitate the business community engaged with sports goods industry of Sialkot, he said.

Highlighting the salient features of embroidery and printing machine, he said, this is electronic multi-head automatic embroidery machine with sublimation printing laser cutting system facilities.