ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan will inaugurate Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's rare photoghaphs exhibition at F-9 park here on August 25.

The Press Information Department (PID) has arranged the exhibition of its collection of Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's rare photoghaphs for sensitizing the youth about the country's history and Pakistan movement.

A day-long exhibition had been scheduled by the PID at F-9 park to put on display its rare collection of Quid-e-Azam's pictures, a statement issued here said on Saturday.

The exhibition would start at 9am and conclude at 6am.