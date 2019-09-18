Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan underlines need for stronger ties with S Korea

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said Pakistan and South Korea enjoyed cordial relations in diverse fields and there was need to further foster sociocultural and economic ties.

Addressing the launching ceremony of Global Peace magazine here, she highlighted the hard work of South Korean nation for the development of their country during the first decade of 21st century.

The event was attended by a South Korean delegation, besides politicians, lawyers and social activists.

Terming the South Koreans a resilient nation, Dr Firdous said they worked very hard to compete with Japan in the technological sector and the credit for that went to their leadership.

The Korean women entrepreneurs had played a great role in their country's development and Pakistan was also required to replicate that model to achieve economic prosperity, she added.

The special assistant said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was going to follow the best practices adopted by Seoul in technological, agricultural and industrial sectors.

Dr Firdous said Pakistan was supporting the Kashmiris' just struggle for right to self-determination and asked the Korean delegation to raise their voice for them whose fundamental rights were trampled by the Indian occupation forces, especially after August 5 when India unilaterally stripped the held Kashmir of its special status.

"Kashmir is not a political issue; it is rather a humanitarian matter which needs the support from the whole world," she remarked.

Appreciating the launch of the magazine, she said it would help improve Pakistan's positive image and promote its narrative globally.