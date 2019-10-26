UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Urges Fazl To Get Rid Of Egoism And Resume Talks To Resolve Misunderstandings

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 03:29 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan urges Fazl to get rid of egoism and resume talks to resolve misunderstandings

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday urged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman to resume talks with the government for ending misunderstandings'

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th October, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday urged Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazlur Rehman to resume talks with the government for ending misunderstandings'."Negotiations are meant to remove misunderstandings and are the only way forward for achieving consensus," she shared a message on her official Twitter handle.

"Conservations can resolve outstanding issues.

"Dr Awan urged Fazl to get rid of his self-centered and egoistic approach, and sheer stubbornness."This nation has paid a huge price for achieving peace," she said, adding that thousands of lives were lost for attaining peace and stability.

"Why does Fazlur Rehman want to disrupt this peace?" she asked."Pakistan needs unity in the light of intense challenges it has been facing [�] all of us need to work effectively for taking this country to greater heights," she said.

