Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Urges Masses To Join Protest In Muzaffarabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 12:49 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan urges masses to join protest in Muzaffarabad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday urged people to go to Muzaffarabad tomorrow to become voice of the besieged Kashmiris facing Indian state terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday urged people to go to Muzaffarabad tomorrow to become voice of the besieged Kashmiris facing Indian state terrorism.

The special assistant to Prime Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his visit to Muzaffarabad, hapless Kashmiris' voice would be highlighted at the international level against Indian atrocities in Indian occupiedJammu and Kashmir .

In a tweet, the SAPM said that this was time for showing unity to give the message to the world that the entire nation had one voice on this issue.She urged the people of Pakistan to raise their voice for the hapless, suppressed people of occupied Kashmir along with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

