Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Urges PML-N To Avoid Political Point Scoring On Deadly Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 12:54 PM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan urges PML-N to avoid political point scoring on deadly coronavirus

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday urged the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to avoid political point scoring on deadly coronavirus issue and strengthen government's hands in tackling the challenge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday urged the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to avoid political point scoring on deadly coronavirus issue and strengthen government's hands in tackling the challenge.

In a tweet message, she said unity and national cohesion were need of the hour and all and sundry should join hands to defeat the deadly virus which has become a serious national issue.

She aid PML-N has resorted to political point scoring on sensitive Coronavirus issue. The former ruling party could not save it from political point scoring on serious issues like coronavirus.

On the other hand, she said the whole world has lauded the timely measures taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the protection and safety of the people of Pakistan.

She cited the statement of World Health Organisation (WHO) in this regard.

Criticising Sharif brothers, she said if both brothers were feeling pain for the countrymen, they should have been here with the people of Pakistan in this hour of trial.

She said the opposition should stop clamouring about the foreign funding case and should better ask their leadership, who prefer sitting in foreign country, to come back to Pakistan.

She said PML-N always targeted patriot expatriate Pakistanis, who earn precious foreign exchange for their country. Overseas Pakistanis have time and again reposed their confidence over the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Ahsan Iqbal ! Alas you should have better raised the voice against those, who laundered money, stashed it abroad and fled to London after looting public money."

