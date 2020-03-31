Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan urges Shehbaz to avoid politics on coronavirus

UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday urged opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to avoid politics on coronavirus and proposed to focus relief-oriented activities for the virus-stricken people.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president was killing his time on video conferencing instead of doing in practical for the welfare of the people.

She said this was a crucial time facing the country and he should come forward for the assistance of the people of the province fighting against the coronavirus.

Appreciating the prime minister over announcing the "Tiger Force" for uninterrupted food supply to poor families during the lockdown period, she said all important matters had been discussed in the national coordination committee (NCC) regarding the provision of relief to the masses.

She said the consultation had been made with representatives of the political parties to steer clear the country of the present situation.

Meanwhile, she said Pakistan was a poor country and the option of complete lockdown would accelerate the hardships for labor and daily wage bread earners.

Dr Firdous said economically rich nations could not cope with challenges arisen due to coronavirus threat hitting almost all the countries around the world.

She said the incumbent government was fully aware of problems of the masses. Protecting the young people from the dangerous virus was also the liability of the present government working under the leadership of visionary leader Imran Khan, she added.

To a question about funds, she said dedicated and committed overseas Pakistanis would play a vibrant role in depositing the foreign Currency in this funds announced by the prime minister for helping coronavirus affected people.

