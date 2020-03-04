UrduPoint.com
Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Urges Ummah To Play Practical Role For Granting Kashmiris Right To Self-determination

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:47 PM

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan urges Ummah to play practical role for granting Kashmiris right to self-determination

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday urged the Islamic Ummah to play practical role in helping Kashmiris to get their legitimate, democratic and legal right of self-determination as promised in the UN Security Council resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday urged the Islamic Ummah to play practical role in helping Kashmiris to get their legitimate, democratic and legal right of self-determination as promised in the UN Security Council resolutions.

In a series of tweets, she welcomed the statement of Secretary General's Special Envoy of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Yousef Al Dobeay's in support of the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

"We welcome the statement supporting the resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the UN Security Council resolutions", she said adding that expression of solidarity by the OIC will give courage to the oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Extending unwavering support by the OIC to the stance of Kashmiris and Pakistan on the lingering dispute is appreciable, she said.

The SAPM added that this was reflective of the Ummah's compassion for Kashmiris and also admission of Indian oppression in the state.

Dr Firdous said the visit of the OIC delegation to the line of control would further expose the Indian crimes against humanity before the world.

If India was not involved in these crimes, it would have allowed the world community including the OIC to visit occupied Jammu and Kashmir, she remarked.

The Special Assistant said OIC summit on this important humanitarian issue would further give impetus to the voice of Kashmiri people.

He pointed out that human rights are blatantly being violated in occupiedKashmir and the whole valley has been converted into a concentrationcamp.

