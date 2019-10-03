UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Visits Quake-hit Mirpur Radio

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:02 AM

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan visits quake-hit Mirpur Radio

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday visited the Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur, badly damaged in the recent deadly earthquake

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday visited the Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur, badly damaged in the recent deadly earthquake.

She went round all the blocks of the broadcasting house, which has been rendered unfit for use because of cracks.

She also took part in the live programme of Pahari language which was being broadcast from the studio set up in a tent.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Firdous said the government was committed to strengthen the Azad Kashmir Radio as it was the voice of Kashmiris.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured the people of Kashmir that the entire Pakistan was supporting the Kashmiris at every forum.

Pakistanis, she said, would continue moral, diplomatic and political support to their Kashmiri brethren in their just and principled struggle for the freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian yoke.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Earthquake Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Moral All From Government

Recent Stories

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

34 minutes ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

51 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

1 hour ago

Govt took difficult decisions to stable national e ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Matviyenko Says 'Russophobic' Minority Pu ..

3 minutes ago

Advocate of UN-backed Kashmir resolution, US Senat ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.