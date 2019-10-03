Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan visits quake-hit Mirpur Radio

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday visited the Azad Kashmir Radio Mirpur, badly damaged in the recent deadly earthquake

She went round all the blocks of the broadcasting house, which has been rendered unfit for use because of cracks.

She also took part in the live programme of Pahari language which was being broadcast from the studio set up in a tent.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Firdous said the government was committed to strengthen the Azad Kashmir Radio as it was the voice of Kashmiris.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured the people of Kashmir that the entire Pakistan was supporting the Kashmiris at every forum.

Pakistanis, she said, would continue moral, diplomatic and political support to their Kashmiri brethren in their just and principled struggle for the freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian yoke.