ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday welcomed the United Kingdom's (UK) revision of its travel advisory for Pakistan.

Dr Firdous, in a tweet, said, "We welcome the UK's revision of travel advisory for Pakistan.

This augurs well for the promotion of tourism in the country, making Pakistan a destination of choice for international tourists. Heartening to see that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan 'Pakistan' is moving in the right direction."She said the revision of travel advisory, return of British Airways and visit of the British royal couple to Pakistan were signs of a bright and peaceful Pakistan.

"Pakistan is considered as a beautiful and attractive destination for tourists around the globe," the SAPM said.