SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan will inaugurate gas supply to villages- Walany, Koharh and Dhilam Ghazi here on Sunday

Later, she will address a public gathering at Village Rehmatabad.