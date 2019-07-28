(@mahnoorsheikh03)

She said that that Trump’s daughter is playing a positive role in strengthening the relations between Pakistan and the US.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 28th July, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Ivanka Trump is playing a positive role in strengthening Pak-US relations.

Taking to Twitter, the special assistant wrote a series of tweets lauding US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump’s meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari.

She welcomed Ivanka Trump’s offer to extend support for women empowerment, human resource development, employment opportunities and Ehsas Programme during her meeting with Zulfi Bukhari.

She said that Ivanka’s interest in the projects related to welfare of women in Pakistan will help fulfil Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to empower women.

Dr Firdous Ashiq went on to say that rights of women are a part of our religion and constitution. She said that the economic development of women is important to succeed on economic front.

The special assistant added that the women in developed nations played a Primary role in different fields of life.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari called on US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.

Ivanka, who serves as the Adviser to Donald Trump, offered support to Pakistan for the empowerment of women. She expressed her willingness to initiate several projects in Pakistan for the welfare of women.

Both the parties agreed to enhance coordination in various fields between the two countries.

They also discussed employment opportunities, vocational training, economic development plans and promotion of business opportunities for the youth.