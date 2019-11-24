Dr Firdous asks ECP to investigate funding of all political parties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday urged Election Commission of Pakistan to investigate the funding of all the political parties instead of singling out one party.

Speaking at a press conference to share details of the meeting of core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), she said the opposition was occupying television screens to propagate a baseless and false propaganda, exaggeration and conjecture about the case of funding of PTI before the Election Commission.

She told that the core committee had expressed its apprehensions and decided to bring facts before masses through media as opposition was trying to mislead people.

The legal team of the party would present facts about the party's case to the Election Commission and would act to curb disinformation and fake news.

PTI was the pioneer in generating funds from public and it spearheaded the electoral and political reforms in political system, she continued.

She said the Pakistani diaspora believed in the credibility of PTI and considered it saviour of Pakistan and supported it while observing laws related to funding.

"If Pakistani companies and diaspora support the party it cannot be called foreign funding," she added.

Firdous said PTI had no objection to go through the legal process of the Election Commission which would no doubt ensure its credibility, dignity and rule of law and justice.

She stressed that there were serious allegations against other parties and Election Commission should hold hearings. The commission should carry out audit of the political parties, she added.

The special assistant said it was priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan to ensure independence of Election Commission and strengthen it as an institution.

The opposition was wailing that last election was rigged and the Election Commission did not hold the polls in a free and fair manner but at the same time it went to the commission asking for daily hearing of the PTI funding case, she noted.

Dr Firdous said people come and go but institutions were here to stay and nobody should act in a hurry, adding why the opposition was in a hurry to get a decision against a political party.

She said accountability of all should be held and Election Commission would certainly act according to law and constitution.

