Dr Firdous asks media to uphold national security, state interests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said media should act responsibly and while creating a narrative and criticizing performance of the government, it should uphold the national security and state interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said media should act responsibly and while creating a narrative and criticizing performance of the government, it should uphold the national security and state interests.

Speaking at National Media Conference on topic of "Media as Soft Power in the 21st Century" at National University of Modern Languages (NUML), she said, "We have to define the interests of the State and the government separately." She assured that government of Prime Minister Imran Khan considered media as the fourth pillar of the State.

It was right of the media to criticize the government and bring forth its shortcomings but while doing so, it should not undermine the national cause, she explained.

The Special Assistant said the fourth pillar of the State had to analyze and evaluate performance of the government and guide it whenever there was any constitutional violation, misuse of authority and abuse of power.

She said the Constitution guaranteed the right of freedom of expressionand speech and the media could point out whenever these rights werecurtailed.