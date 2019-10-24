UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Asks Opposition To Avoid Politics On Health Of Nawaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:01 PM

Dr Firdous asks opposition to avoid politics on health of Nawaz Sharif

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday asked the opposition leaders to refrain from doing politics on the health of Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday asked the opposition leaders to refrain from doing politics on the health of Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking at a press conference, she said Maryam Nawaz requested for a meeting with Nawaz Sharif which was fulfilled.

She said the application about health of Nawaz Sharif would be decided by the court. The government had implemented the court decisions in the past and would continue to do so, she added.

Dr Firdous said the first gesture of the Prime Minister was that Nawaz Sharif should be provided best healthcare facilities from the hospital of his choice and his family should be taken on board on the medical treatment. She expressed her best wishes for the early recovery of Nawaz Sharif.

