Dr Firdous Awan condoles death of Himayat Ali Shayer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of famous poet and lyricist Himayat Ali Shayer.

In a condolence message, she extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

She said the country lost a shining start in the field of literature. On radio programme or during poetic events his literary talents were greatly acknowledged by the people, she added.

Dr Firdous said the space emerged due to his demise would not be filled easily and his services would be remembered forever.