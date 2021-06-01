Dr Firdous briefs CM Buzdar on departmental reforms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and briefed him about the departmental reforms.

The chief minister directed the SACM and other officials concerned to fully highlight the steps taken for welfare of people, adding that the volume of work done by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was unparalleled. Substantial relief had been provided to masses and ease of doing business had been ensured by the government, he added. The nation has full trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the provincial government had abolished the culture of political jugglery of the past rulers, who always carried out exhibitory projects.

He said the so-called opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had come to an end and the opposition was putting national interest at stake through its approach of attacking the government.

The PDM was a chaotic jumble of directionless parties with no constructive agenda, he added. The CM announced providing more facilities to people in the upcoming budget and added that the next budget would be a facilitator for different sectors.

The SACM said the political orphans have no place anywhere, neither in their own parties nor in any political alliances. Those claiming to destabilise the government have shunned the unnatural alliance, she said and regretted that the opposition had no strategy or any constructive narrative for people. The efforts of revitalising the PDM would not succeed, she added. The known swindlers have also been ousted from politics, she added. The power-hungry cabal had blinded in its lust for power and the PDM leadership was conspiring to stop the development process to hide its misdeeds, concluded the SACM.