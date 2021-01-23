UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Calls Solving Problems Of Less Privileged People As Real Change

Sat 23rd January 2021 | 11:20 PM

Dr Firdous calls solving problems of less privileged people as real change

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that incumbent government was committed to resolve problems of less privileged people belonging to developed or remote areas of the province.

According to a press release issued here on Saturday, she said that efforts were being made day and night to redress the problems of less privileged segment of society which she called real change.

She said that as per resolve of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar equal development opportunities would be available in the province.

Dr Firdous said that work was being done across the province to ensure development in rural areas.

SACM said that Jhelum was playing an important role in strengthening national economy and added that needs of the people of Jhelum would be addressed.

She directed the administrative officers of the district to solve problems of local journalists and nominated MPA Raja Yawar Kamal as focal person in this regard.

She further said that journalist colonies were being set up in all divisional headquarters of the province.

Responding to a question, she said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) long march got further delayed after getting postponed for indefinite period.

She said that PDM's movement to protect corruption had badly failed and people were well aware of this movement aimed at protecting the corruption of few families.

Dr Firdous also sought details of ongoing development work in the district by Jhelum Deputy Commissioner Rao Pervaiz Akhtar.

