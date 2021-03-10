Dr Firdous commends role of women journalists for society

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday commended the role of women journalists working at different positions in the media industry and said that their struggle would help build an informed society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday commended the role of women journalists working at different positions in the media industry and said that their struggle would help build an informed society.

She was addressing a ceremony organized in connection with 'International Women's Day' under the aegis of the Punjab Union of Journalists at Lahore Press Club, here.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the role of women journalists was commendable.

It was, however, regrettable that society had often failed to provide a conducive environment to the women in their respective fields, she said and added, "I would pay tributes to all such working women who not only manage their family life but also work in the society for shouldering their family resources." The SACM said the society should also change its approach and behaviour towards working women as living in a male-dominated society where women were usually considered weak and frail.

Dr Firdous said she also faced many challenges in her career but she believed that brave and courageous women could make it into their destinations.

She said that male and female were two parts of the same vehicle and their collective role was important for moving forward. Women's development policy was being followed in true letter and spirit, she said and added that the women empowerment policy would be devolved at the grassroots to form a women conducive society.

She said the Punjab government had set up 146 daycare centers for working women and the establishment of 221 new daycare centers had also been approved. She said that recommendations had been forwarded to the concerned departments for amendments in different sections of 15 provincial and Federal government laws.

The SACM stressed that a mother lap was the first learning for the child and if children were not properly educated, society would face the consequences. The women should break the myth of being weak and frail in society and they should be able to protect themselves, she added.

Dr Firdous said, "The society should get rid of intolerance, as it has devastated our traditions." She insisted that all the stakeholders should learn to remain within their limits while ignoring intolerance as in the 21st century of continuous change, there was a flow of information everywhere and any wrong move could send a wrong message.

Responding to a question about support of the opposition in Chairman, Deputy Chairman Senate, the SACM emphasized that Prime Minister Imran Khan was trying to overcome the menace of horse-trading. She asked the media to promote public awareness about the hazards of horse-trading.

The SACM said the government had no threat from the PDM. Those raising slogan of giving respect to the vote had preferred dirty money over democratic norms, she added.

Later, on the behalf of the organizers she gave commendation shields to senior women journalists.