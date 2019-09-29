UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Condemns Terrorist Attack In Chaman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Chaman.

In a statement, she expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Maulana Muhammad Hanif and other persons martyred in the attack and condoled with the bereaved families.

She said the enemies of Pakistan's peace and progress would fail in their nefarious designs. She prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

