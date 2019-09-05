Dr Firdous condoles death of Abid Ali

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has expressed her sorrow and grief over the demise of famous television artist Abid Ali

In a message of condolence, she said today Pakistan has lost a bright star of film, drama and theatre.

She said his services in the field of art would be remembered for a long time to come.

She prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.