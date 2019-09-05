UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Condoles Death Of Abid Ali

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 11:42 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has expressed her sorrow and grief over the demise of famous television artist Abid Ali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has expressed her sorrow and grief over the demise of famous television artist Abid Ali.

In a message of condolence, she said today Pakistan has lost a bright star of film, drama and theatre.

She said his services in the field of art would be remembered for a long time to come.

She prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

