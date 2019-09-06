UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Condoles Death Of Cricketer Abdul Qadir

Fri 06th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

Dr Firdous condoles death of cricketer Abdul Qadir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has expressed her sorrow and grief over the demise of legendary cricketer Abdul Qadir.

In a message of condolence, she said Abdul Qadir was a great leg spinner and famous cricketer and his death was a great loss for the cricketing world.

She said his services in the field of sports would be remembered for a long time to come.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

