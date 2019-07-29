Dr Firdous condoles death of journalist Mushtaq Kamboh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdus Ashiq Awan expressed her deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Mushtaq Ali Kamboh, a Hub ( Baluchistan) based senior journalist, associated with Jang and Geo who passed away in Karachi on Sunday at a local hospital after a brief illness.

She lauded the services of Kamboh he rendered in the field of journalism.

In her condolences message, the SAPM prayed to Almighty Allah to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.