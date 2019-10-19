Dr Firdous condoles demise of senior journalist

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Abdul Wahid Yousafi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Abdul Wahid Yousafi.

In a message of condolence, she said the services of Abdul Wahid Yousafi in the field of journalism would be remembered for a long time.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.