Dr Firdous Condoles Demise Of Senior Journalist
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 09:08 PM
Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Abdul Wahid Yousafi
In a message of condolence, she said the services of Abdul Wahid Yousafi in the field of journalism would be remembered for a long time.
She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.