Dr Firdous Condoles Demise Of Senior Journalist

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 09:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Abdul Wahid Yousafi.

In a message of condolence, she said the services of Abdul Wahid Yousafi in the field of journalism would be remembered for a long time.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

