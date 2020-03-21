UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Condoles Demise Of Senior Journalist's Sister

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Dr Firdous condoles demise of senior journalist's sister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior journalist Iftikhar Ahmed's sister.

In her condolence message, she prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family.

