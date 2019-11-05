(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday expressed grief over the sad demise of the mother of senior journalist Nasrullah Malik.

In her condolence message, she prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace, grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.