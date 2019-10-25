Dr Firdous condoles with Shah Mehmood over death of sister

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday contacted Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on telephone and expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of his sister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday contacted Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on telephone and expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of his sister.

In a message of condolence, she prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The funeral prayers of the deceased would be offered today in her ancestral village Chak 44, Mian Channu, district Khanewal at 4.30 p.m after Asr prayers.