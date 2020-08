Dr. Firdous cuts ID cake

PTI leader,veteran politician,former SAPM, Information & Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Aiwan led a cake cutting ceremony on the occasion of National Independence Day here in Dera Koobay chak on Friday amidst presence of PTI local leaders

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) -:PTI leader,veteran politician,former SAPM, Information & Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Aiwan led a cake cutting ceremony on the occasion of National Independence Day here in Dera Koobay chak on Friday amidst presence of PTI local leaders.

Later, Dr. Firdous planted several saplings at her outhouse premisis to contribute to the ongoing national tree plantation campaign.