Dr Firdous Distributes Free Sugar Among Senior Citizens, Women

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 09:30 PM

Dr Firdous distributes free sugar among senior citizens, women

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan visited Ramzan Sasta Bazaar at Jinnah Stadium here on Sunday and distributed free sugar among the senior citizens and women.

On this occasion, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan also directed the administration to ensure quality and quantity of the edibles.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) local leaders and Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Sonia Sadaf were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the media during her visit, SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Shehbaz Sharif after his release from jail was misleading the media.

She said, "Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) believes in the politics of buying and selling that's why electronic voting machine is useless for them." SACM said, "Shehbaz Sharif does not even know that the electronic voting system is being used globally." If PML-N had made electoral reforms, then why they were crying after elections, she added.

SACM said, "Prime Minister Imran Khan is a supporter of free and fair elections in the country, so he wants to bring electronic voting system." Some politicians including Shehbaz Sharif had small and limited thinking, so they were not aware of the importance of the electronic voting system, she said.

Dr Firdous said that the PTI government will give the gift of real electoral reforms to the nation, so that after every election, the hues and cry of rigging by every party will end and the nation's confidence in free and fair elections will be restored.

She said that Shehbaz Sharif had exposed his inner thief by denying the electronic voting.

SACM said that the nation needs transparent elections and the solution was to introduce an electronic voting system.

"Respect the vote, one vote with one thumb," she added.

Dr Firdous said that for the first time in the country's history, price hike had come down during Ramzan.

She said that the mafias were trying to create artificial crises and growing under the umbrella of the opposition, will be brought to justice. "Government is ensuring 2018 prices in Ramzan Bazaars and food items are being provided in these bazaars at 2018 prices," she added.

Dr Firdous said that the Punjab government had given a Ramzan package of Rs. 7 billion to provide relief to the people during the month of Ramzan.

She said that those who set chicken prices on WhatsApp should reduce their profits and said that the Sharif family should also lower the prices of their sugar mills to provide relief to the people.

SACM said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Punjab government was working hard and effective measures were being taken to provide maximum relief to common man.

Control rooms had been set up in the offices of the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary for the monitoring of prices of essential food items in Ramzan Bazaars and open markets as well.

Later, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan distributed ration bags among the deserving families in NA-72.

