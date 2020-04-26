UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Distributes Ration Among Deserving Families

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

Dr Firdous distributes ration among deserving families

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Sunday distributed ration among the deserving and needy families during a ceremony held at Marakiwal.

On this occasion, SAPM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully aware about the problems of low-income and poor segments of the society due to lockdown.

She said that the Rs 60 billion had been disbursed among poor and needy families under 'Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme'.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said: "Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme reflects the Prime Minister's vision towards poor segments of the society. Prime Minister Imran Khan proved that he feels the pain of general public and takes keen interest in providing relief to them." Later, SAPM Dr. Firdous Ashiq Aiwan also distributed ration bags among deserving people at Kotli-Loharan.

