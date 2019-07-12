Dr Firdous expresses sorrow over demise of Atta Rajjar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senior Journalist and Bureaue Chief of Sindh tv Atta Rajjar.

In her condolence message, she said that Atta Rajjar has contributed lot of services in the field of journalism.

She prayed to Allah almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and give courage to his family to bear this irreversible loss.