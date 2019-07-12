UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Firdous Expresses Sorrow Over Demise Of Atta Rajjar

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:00 AM

Dr Firdous expresses sorrow over demise of Atta Rajjar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Senior Journalist and Bureaue Chief of Sindh tv Atta Rajjar.

In her condolence message, she said that Atta Rajjar has contributed lot of services in the field of journalism.

She prayed to Allah almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and give courage to his family to bear this irreversible loss.

Related Topics

Sindh Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Family TV Sad

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed updated on reconstruction project ..

1 hour ago

Ex-US Inspection Chief Says INF Should Be Expanded ..

2 hours ago

8 killed in Upper Kohistan Jeep accident

2 hours ago

Iran's Alleged Attempt to Seize UK Tanker Could Ca ..

2 hours ago

US Condemns Iran's Alleged Harassment of British V ..

2 hours ago

104 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.