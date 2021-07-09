Dr Firdous felicitates newly elected body of PRJA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday congratulated newly elected body of Punjab Revenue Journalist Association (PRJA).

In her felicitation message, she hoped that newly elected body would take practicalsteps for the betterment of the journalist community besides performing their professionalresponsibilities efficiently.