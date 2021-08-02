Dr Firdous felicitates Punjab govt over record collection

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has congratulated the Punjab government for achieving another milestone as Mines & Mineral department has made a record collection under the head of royalties for the financial year 2020-21 by collecting Rs 10.19 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has congratulated the Punjab government for achieving another milestone as Mines & Mineral department has made a record collection under the head of royalties for the financial year 2020-21 by collecting Rs 10.

19 billion.

In a statement, she said that the achievement was a result of reforms introduced under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. She said that for the first time in the history of the province, the Mines & Minerals department collected the amount whereas Rs 580 million were received in the head of Excise Duty.