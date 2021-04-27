UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous For Following Anti-corona SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:06 PM

Dr Firdous for following anti-corona SOPs

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that CM had expressed reservations over the violation of corona SOPs during the month of Ramadan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that CM had expressed reservations over the violation of corona SOPs during the month of Ramadan.

Talking to media here, she said that CM Usman Buzdar chaired a cabinet committee meeting on corona and reviewed the current situation of corona in each district.

She regretted that standard operating procedures (SOPs) were being announced all over the province but not being implemented in letter and spirit.

The Special Assistant said the meeting also reviewed in detail the supply of oxygen and availability of beds in hospitals.

She said, "CM has directed the Health Minister to increase the number of ventilators." She said the Punjab government had decided to double the vaccination process in collaboration with the Federal government and the Health department had been directed to provide complete data by tomorrow.

It had been decided to overcome the delay in vaccine procurement while ensuring transparency. Foreign companies could take part in open bidding after registration with DRAP, she said.

Dr Firdous said the meeting also reviewed the supply of essential items in Ramadan bazaars, adding that there was no shortage of edibles in Punjab.

She said the government would not allow mill owners to increase the price of flour and a committee had been constituted to review the factors influencing the prices of wheat and flour.

The SACM said that CM had taken notice of mal-administration and delay in the provision of sugar in some cities and ministers had been directed to submit their fortnightly report regarding their visits to Ramadan bazaars in their respective areas.

