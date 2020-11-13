Dr Firdous for implementing coronavirus SOPs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday stressed the need for implementing and adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for preventing COVID-19 as coronavirus cases and death toll were increasing with each passing day.

In a statement, she said a number of suggestions were recommended in Apex committee meeting to overcome COVID-19 and government would leave no stone unturned to safeguard the lives of people.

The decision of imposing ban on public gatherings would be taken in consultation with other stakeholders, she said, and added that lives of people mattered most.

Every decision would be taken keeping in view the interests of the citizens, she said.

Dr Firdous said that the number of active coronavirus patients in Punjab reached 8,675.

Meanwhile, 601 confirmed cases of coronavirus appeared and 17 patients died due to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

A many as 12,038 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, whereas the numberof total tests conducted all over the province was 1726,421. Out of 108,822 COVID-19 patients,97692 recovered and 2,455 patients died in Punjab.