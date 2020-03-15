UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous For World Bodies' Access To IOJK To Contain Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

Dr Firdous for world bodies' access to IOJK to contain coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the world bodies must be allowed in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for containment and relief efforts, after coronavirus cases reported there.

"The World Health Organization, the United Nations and other relevant institutions must be given access to Kashmir so that they can play their due role to protect Kashmiris' right to life," Dr Firdous said in a series of tweets which she made in the backdrop of Sunday's SAARC video conference hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) was a key forum to discuss the matters of mutual interests of the people in the region.

"It is high time the forum played its real role," she added.

Dr Firdous said the joint efforts by the SAARC states could yield positive results in dealing with the pandemic which would eventually help protect a major chunk of world's population from Covid-19 disease.

She said Pakistan's participation in SAARC video moot manifested that the country shared the concerns and was equally worried for the people living in the entire region.

She said, on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, his special assistant on health Dr Zafar Mirza had apprised SAARC members about the steps taken by Pakistan to contain the virus which had also been acknowledged by the WHO.

