Dr Firdous greets Turkish President, people on National Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Tuesday greeted the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people on the National Day.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, she said Pakistan and Turkey had historical brethren relation and Turkey always supported Pakistan in testing times.

"We thank Turkey for extending fully support on Kashmir issue and Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Turkey", she said.