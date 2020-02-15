UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Firdous Grieved Over Sad Demise Of Naeem-ul-Haq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 09:51 PM

Dr. Firdous grieved over sad demise of Naeem-ul-Haq

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashif Awan Saturday expressed grief and sorrow on the sad demise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) member Naeem-ul-Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashif Awan Saturday expressed grief and sorrow on the sad demise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) member Naeem-ul-Haq.

In her tweet, the SAPM said Naeem-ul-Haq was a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as a valuable asset for the party.

She said Naeem-ul-Haq's sad demise had created a space which could not be filled easily.

She further wrote in her tweet that Namee-ul-Haq bravely fought with the deadly disease.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Sad

Recent Stories

Polio awareness walk held at Larkana

41 seconds ago

Pb govt allocates 277 b for health sector: Chief M ..

42 seconds ago

Deeply saddened by Naeem-ul-Haq's demise: Shah Mah ..

43 seconds ago

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar grieves over demise of ..

45 seconds ago

Naeem ul Haque passes away

46 seconds ago

Turkey Assures Moscow of Taking Steps to Protect R ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.