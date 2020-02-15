Dr. Firdous grieved over sad demise of Naeem-ul-Haq

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashif Awan Saturday expressed grief and sorrow on the sad demise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) member Naeem-ul-Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashif Awan Saturday expressed grief and sorrow on the sad demise of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) member Naeem-ul-Haq.

In her tweet, the SAPM said Naeem-ul-Haq was a close friend of Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as a valuable asset for the party.

She said Naeem-ul-Haq's sad demise had created a vacuum which could not be filled easily.

She further wrote in her tweet that Naeem-ul-Haq had bravely fought the deadly disease.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace.