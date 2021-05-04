UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Has Right To Highlight Public Grievances: Nadeem Qureshi

Tue 04th May 2021

Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi on Monday said it was the right of Chief Minister's Advisor for informtion Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan to highlight public grievances and question poor standards of daily use items being sold at Ramazan Bazaar

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Punjab Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Nadeem Qureshi on Monday said it was the right of Chief Minister's Advisor for informtion Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan to highlight public grievances and question poor standards of daily use items being sold at Ramazan Bazaar.

Nadeem Qureshi, in a statement, said the Assistant Commissioner Sialkot had adopted an "imprudent behaviour" with an elected representative, which could hardly be appreciated.

Since the elected representatives were answerable to the people so they must have all the relevant information from the officials concerned and their respect must be preserved during the process, he added.

Naeem Qureshi criticized Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif, reminding her that it was her father Nawaz Sharif had once got two senior officers arrested in Faisalabad when he was prime minister.

He said the chief secretary should have issued have first hold an inquiry into the incident.

He said the Sialkot incident's twisting was a bid to deface a genuine Dr Firdous attempt to look into the grievances of poor people relating to the quality of essential items at the Ramazan Bazaar.

He urged Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to order an inquiry into the incident.

