Dr Firdous holds open court in Sialkot village

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan held an open court (khuli kutchery) in village Koobey Chak, here on Sunday.

She listened to public complaints sympathetically and issued orders on various applications for early relief, compliance and redress of grievances of people.