UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Firdous Holds Open Court In Sialkot Village

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 04:50 PM

Dr Firdous holds open court in Sialkot village

SIALKOT, Sept 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan held an open court (khuli kutchery) in village Koobey Chak, here on Sunday.

She listened to public complaints sympathetically and issued orders on various applications for early relief, compliance and redress of grievances of people.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday Court

Recent Stories

Modon Properties awards infrastructure contracts f ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

2 hours ago

Legendary Arab poet Al Mutanabbi focus of seminar ..

2 hours ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National Day

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.