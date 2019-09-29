Dr Firdous inaugurates gas supply scheme

SIALKOT, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan inaugurated gas supply scheme in village Gunnah Kalan here on Saturday evening.

She highlighted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's stance to raise the living standard of people in rural areas by ensuring early and smooth provision of all basic facilities at their doorsteps.