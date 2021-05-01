UrduPoint.com
Dr Firdous Inaugurates Utility Store In Village Kobbey Chak

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 06:00 PM

Dr Firdous inaugurates Utility store in village Kobbey Chak

SIALKOT, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Saturday inaugurated the Utility store in village Kobbey Chak.

On this occasion, SACM Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government was committed to improve the living standard of people by ensuring early and smooth provision of all the basic facilities at their door step.

On the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the scope of Utility stores for the people living in rural areas was being expanded, she added.

