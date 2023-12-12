Open Menu

Dr Firdous Meets Political Leaders

Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Dr Firdous meets political leaders

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Dr Firdous Ashiq

Awan on Tuesday held a meeting with Tahir Mehmood Hundali Advocate and other political leaders

at her native town, Kubey Chak.

Political situation was discussed and other political issues were also reviewed, including formulating

a strategy to make the IPP active at the district level.

They expressed their determination to make Sialkot a stronghold of the IPP, and said that by

uniting and mobilizing the youth under the leadership of IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen

and President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan could materialize the dream of development

and progress of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Abdul Aleem Khan

Recent Stories

Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various ..

Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various operations in D. I. Kha

14 minutes ago
 Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; ..

Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; Pakistan-US will play a key r ..

1 hour ago
 Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaz ..

Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

2 hours ago
SC commences hearing of reference against sentenci ..

SC commences hearing of reference against sentencing, hanging Zulfiqar Ali Bhutt ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

16 hours ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

16 hours ago
 Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

Sanjrani meets UAE’s FNC speaker

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan