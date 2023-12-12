Dr Firdous Meets Political Leaders
Muhammad Irfan Published December 12, 2023 | 03:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Dr Firdous Ashiq
Awan on Tuesday held a meeting with Tahir Mehmood Hundali Advocate and other political leaders
at her native town, Kubey Chak.
Political situation was discussed and other political issues were also reviewed, including formulating
a strategy to make the IPP active at the district level.
They expressed their determination to make Sialkot a stronghold of the IPP, and said that by
uniting and mobilizing the youth under the leadership of IPP Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen
and President IPP Abdul Aleem Khan could materialize the dream of development
and progress of the country.